Happy 32nd Birthday, Lady Gaga!

Warm 106.9 is sending our best birthday wishes to Lady Gaga, who turns 32 years old today! The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is taking some time to rest at the moment, but has big plans for later in 2018. In early February, Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final 10 tour dates in support of her 2016 album, Joanne due to chronic pain caused by her fibromyalgia condition. Announcing the cancellation, Lady Gaga remarked,

“I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first.” Earlier this month, a source told US Weekly that “She’s been trying everything to rid herself of pain… It’s a very slow road to her getting better.”

We hope she feels plenty better by this Fall for the premiere of her new film A Star is Born, where she will star alongside Bradley Cooper. The film is actually the second remake of a 1937 film by the same name. The first remake was done in 1976 and starred Barbara Streisand. A Star is Born is scheduled for release on October 5th by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Also in 2018, Lady Gaga is scheduled to begin a two-year residency at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas starting in December. Announcing the historic run of shows, Lady Gaga said,

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli,” Lady Gaga said in a press release announcing the residency. “It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners – you can count on this performer always for one thing…I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

Coming up on April 8th Lady Gaga’s first single “Just Dance” will turn 10 years old. The song was reportedly written in just 10 minutes, and was the song that forever changed her life Gaga said.

“That record saved my life. I was in such a dark space in New York. I was so depressed, always in a bar. I got on a plane to LA to do my music and was given one shot to write the song that would change my life and I did. I never went back. I left behind my boyfriend, my apartment. I still haven’t been back. My mother went in and cleared it for me.”

The song is one of the best selling digital singles of all time, having sold 13.69 million copies.

Happy Birthday Lady Gaga!