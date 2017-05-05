Happy 29th Birthday Adele!

Born on May 5th, 1988, Warm 106.9 is celebrating the 29th birthday of artist extraordinaire, Adele!

It was this month ten years ago when Adele began recording her debut album, 19 featuring the platinum selling single, “Chasing Pavements.” Adele jump started her career with a vocal talent unparalleled by any other 19 year old (or older for that matter), and had the songwriting skills to back up such a powerful singing voice. Now almost a decade later, Adele has gifted the world with three studio albums, in addition to a number of guest vocal appearances, and the 2012 James Bond single, “Skyfall.”

To celebrate Adele’s birthday today, Warm DJ Heather has shared her archived interview with Adele from the release of “Rolling in the Deep”. Listen to her interview here! Or read the transcript at the end of this article. We also asked DJ Shellie Hart to share some of her experiences listening to Adele.



WARM: When do you remember first hearing Adele’s music?

Shellie Hart: I don’t recall the exact moment, but I do know it was “Rolling In The Deep” and thinking “Wow…This song is a smash!” One of those that you hear on a first listen and can immediately sing along to.

WARM: With a voice like Adele, did learning her young age surprise you?

Shellie Hart: Not so much as it was refreshing and unique. Her mature & distinct sound reminded me of some of my favorite artists of the 80’s like Alison Moyet.

WARM: Do you have a favorite Adele song?

Shellie Hart: I like them all but a favorite is “Make You Feel My Love.” It’s the least played on the radio, and catches me off guard how good it really is!

WARM: How do you think “Skyfall” compares to other James Bond themes? We’ve had classics from Paul McCartney, Sam Smith, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Sheena Easton, and Shirley Bassey.

Shellie Hart: Like all the others, timeless.

TRANSCRIPT FROM HEATHER’s INTERVIEW WITH ADELE

Heather: How does it feel to be so awesome?

Adele: Hahahaha, great!

Heather: Tell me about your inspiration for “Rolling in the Deep,” from a listening standpoint, it feels like its about a relationship.

Adele: All my songs are always about my relationship, and I was pretty pissed off, angry, bitter, devastated, and uptight all at the same time. I was going to write a ballad about how I felt that morning when I wrote “Rolling in the Deep,” but someone I was working with, was like “absolutely not, you sound really quite frightening.” With how angry I was, it ended up being “Rolling in the Deep.” It was important to me anyway that I had a few songs on this record that were more representative of who I am normally when I’m not doing my music. I think a lot of people think I’m really serious, you know if they listened to my first album, and I’m not. I’m quite playful, which “Rolling in the Deep” has an essence of. I truly was influenced by Wanda Jackson on this record, and I think “Rolling in the Deep” kind of has Wanda Jackson written all over it.

Heather: I read that Ryan Tedder worked with you, and kind of stalked you, and sought you out, can you talk about how that happened.

Adele: When I had my first meeting, which was ages before I even did my second record, about the second record, the first person I said I wanted to work with was Ryan Tedder. Because I was fascinated with the songs. He rose in popularity when I was releasing my music, so I was fascinated by how someone can write that many amazing songs. and he was the first name that I mentioned. But I thought I didn’t have a shot in hell, I thought it would be pretty unlikely that he’d even take our call, but it turned out that he really loved 19, and was aware of me before my stint in america, because one republic had been in London, and we ended up working together. It took a while for both of us to get into the same room at the same time, but it was just as amazing working with him, as I hoped it would be.

Heather: When you work with someone, do you just sit down in a room with a guitar, or how does that actually happen?

Adele: Yeah, we just sat in the room with a piano, and I poured my heart out about my relationship, “Oooo Ryan, he does this, and he does that…” and then Ryan takes my tears and tries to imagine how i feel so we’re on the same page.

Heather: You’ve maintained such a positive role model image, do you find that hard maintaining a role model status for people?

Adele: Sometimes I find it daunting, I’m still very young, and I’ve got quite a lot of time to mess up. but no, I think that’s kind of the greatest compliment ever, to have people think that’s how it should be done. But also its not like I’m ever like having to remind myself that people feel that about me, there’s nothing I would do that would ever be bad. There’s also nothing i do that the press are interested in, that’s why no one knows if I do anything because there’s no stories. and I don’t surround myself with people who call the paparazzi, so its not like I’m ever going to fall, but sometimes I do get worried thinking “oh my god, what if something does happen.”

Heather: One thing I ask everyone, what is your definition of cheating?

Adele: Mine would be full on sex. You know, a kiss i’d be upset, but I’ve been drunk and kissed someone in the heat of the moment. What are other people saying, just like texting a girl?

Heather: Yeah, sometimes.

Adele: Oooo come on! Come on. Get outta town. no way.

Heather: You know everyone’s got their own definition, and I think that’s why relationships have so much trouble, because its such a grey area.

Adele: That’s unfair to get annoyed about that. Don’t get me wrong, I may be pissed, but I wouldn’t say they’re cheating on me.

Heather: When you were a child around 5 or 6 growing up, what did you want to be?

Adele: I wanted to be like my mum, I never even dreamt of being a singer or anything like that. Just because everyone I know has got a dream, and not many of their dreams have come true. So why would mine ever come true? That was kind of drummed into me from an early age, not by my mum, my mum’s the most supportive mum ever, but teachers, and authority figures always had a massive fat line between fantasy and surviving, and I was sort of taught to survive. I thought, “I just want to be like my mom and just be happy, and maybe when I’m a little bit older be a teacher, but I’m not quite that academic, you got to get a teacher’s degree, and that was never gonna happen. So I thought I could maybe be a music journalist, but then I don’t like the idea of cussing music down. So that was no good either.