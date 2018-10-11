Credit: Jeni Foto | BigStockPhoto.com

Halloween Party Treats! [recipes & photo gallery]

So whatchu lookin’ for to ‘spook’ up that party ‘treat’ table, perhaps some ENCHANTED BROOMS, HALLOWEEN CAT CAKE or maybe some BANANA MUMMY PUPS.  Well then, you’ve come to the right place as there are nearly 40 easy Halloween Party Treats with recipes and photo gallery (HERE).

And the recipe and ‘how to’ ideas for a ghostly pizza like the one in photo (HERE)

These ladies know how to make a good Halloween Treat, though much better at a potion…

 

But if you’re lookin’ to make a ‘real’ witches potion (brew), you better know what all those ingredients are (HERE).   Many of those ingredients are things like:

  • Anise
  • Bat Guano
  • Beer Root
  • Beetle Toe
  • Billing’s Root
  • Blood
  • Blood Meal
  • Bloodroot
  • Burdock Root
  • Cardamom
  • Cockle Shells
  • Comfrey Root
  • Crickets
  • Crow Feathers
  • Cypress
  • Datura
  • Demon Flesh
  • Elm Bark
  • Eye of Newt
  • Fairy Wings
  • Frankincense
  • Gypsy Blood
  • Hemlock Root
  • Henbane
  • Hollyhock Seeds
  • Holy Thistle
  • Jacklebeet
  • Jimsonweed
  • Kotochul Egg
  • Lavender
  • Mandrake
  • Mimosa
  • Mustard Seed
  • Myrrh
  • Nightshade
  • Nux Oil
  • Oleander
  • Pig’s Feet
  • Ragged Robin
  • Roses
  • Rosemary
  • Salt
  • Sandalwood
  • Shisandra Root
  • Snake Skin
  • Spotted Owl Feather
  • Toadflax
  • Toadstool
  • Twice Blessed Water
  • Wattleseed
  • Wormwood
  • Thyme
  • Yarrow Root

And in case you’re wondering what a witches ‘potion’ is…

Potions are primarily liquids with magical properties; however, some can exist as powders or gels. Brewed with the necessary herbs, spices, or other various ingredients, these magical substances can achieve various effects. The effect of a potion depends on the used ingredients or accompanied spell.

Okay, so maybe that really is just a bunch of hocus pocus, but after all it is the Halloween season.  If you have some fun, festive and yummy Halloween Treats for parties please do share.  We’re always looking for something new and fun to share.

And side note, you may want to have a good ‘halloween’ themed movie on while you prep.  Check out Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (HERE).

