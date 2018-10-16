Halloween Fun On The Farm: List of Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes [Family Fun]

Lookin for some fun Halloween entertainment for the entire family? We have SEVERAL to choose from:

Greater Seattle – Eastside & South & North ( HERE )

) Greater Seattle – Snohomish/King Counties & East ( HERE )

) Pierce County – Tacoma & Puyallup ( HERE )

) Snohomish County – Everett & Snohomish ( HERE )

) Thurston County – Olympia & Lacey ( HERE )

) Washington state – all counties The ULTIMATE LIST (HERE)

Some of the most popular are:

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm boasts a 10-acre corn maze, plus two kids corn mazes. The main maze is open until 6 p.m. every day from Sept. 8 until Hallowe’en, and until 10 p.m on Friday and Saturday nights starting Sept. 29. You can rent a fire-pit inside the maze, if you like. Also at Bob’s: hayrides, trike track, playground, apple cannon and cow-train rides.

10917 Elliott Rd, Snohomish

Maris Farms has a five-acre corn maze plus a long list of other activities, including a jumping pillow, pedal carts, zip lines, an animal barn and human foosball. On the weekends, visitors can try more activities, such catch-and-release trout fishing, zombie paintball, an escape room and live pig and duck races. Open Sept. 29 through Oct. 31., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Evening activities are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

25001 Sumner-Buckley Hwy, Buckley

Carpinito Brothers: Along with a state-of-the-art corn maze, this pumpkin patch has a farm fun yard where kids can see animals (inlcuding piglets), feed goats, jump in a corn bin, navigate a hay maze or race rubber ducks. Open Sept. 28 to Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

27508 West Valley Highway N, Kent

Remlinger Farms: The Family Fun Park has lots of rides, including a half-sided steam train, kid-sized roller coaster, Ferris wheel, miniature Model Ts, pedal cars and a carousel. They also have pony rides, a corn maze, and a petting farm. 6104, 32610 NE 32nd St, Carnation.