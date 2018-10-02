Credit: Alfa Studio | BigStockPhoto.com

Halloween Costume Ideas [photos and face painting videos]

With Halloween on the horizon,  it opens doors for more fun…but those costumes can be expensive!  LOTS of great, creative and inexpensive ideas here thanks to the TODAY SHOW.

See gallery HERE.

And for the kiddos…

This seems easy enough…

Oh, and for fun check this out!

Be careful of the paints you use, according to Wikipedia...

‘Modern water-based face and body paints are made according to stringent guidelines, meaning these are non-toxic, usually non-allergenic, and can easily be washed away. Temporary staining may develop after use, but it will fade after normal washing. These are either applied with hands, paint brush, and synthetic sponges or natural sea sponge, or alternatively with an airbrush.

Body painting with fluorescent paint

Contrary to the popular myth perpetuated by the James Bond film Goldfinger, a person is not asphyxiated if their whole body is painted.[23]

Liquid latex may also be used as body paint. Aside the risk of contact allergy, wearing latex for a prolonged period may cause heat stroke by inhibiting perspiration and care should be taken to avoid the painful removal of hair when the latex is pulled off.

The same precautions that apply to cosmetics should be observed. If the skin shows any sign of allergy from a paint, its use should immediately be ceased. Moreover, it should not be applied to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. If possible, a test for allergic reaction should be performed before use. Special care should be paid to the list of ingredients, as certain dyes are not approved by the US FDA for use around the eye area—generally those associated with certain reddish colorants, as CI 15850 or CI 15985—or on lips, generally blue, purple or some greens containing CI 77007.[24][25] More stringent regulations are in place in California regarding the amount of permissible lead on cosmetic additives, as part of Proposition 65.[26]  Any paints or products which have not been formulated for use on the body should never be used for body or face painting, as these can result in serious allergic reactions.’

Full Wikipedia read on BODY PAINTING (HERE)

 

