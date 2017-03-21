Credit: Yastremska | BigStockPhoto.com

Grand Finale’ Weekend of Washington Wine Month

Taste Washington Wine Month in March is an annual celebration of Washington State’s award winning industry. Check out the promotions happening at participating restaurants, wine shops, winery tasting rooms, and hotels below. Or, click on the Calendar to see what’s happening today or any day in March.

And don’t forget, the culmination of Taste Washington Wine Month is Taste Washington – happening over four days, March 23-March 26, 2017. Buy tickets or find a list of participating wineries, restaurants and exhibitors at the link below:

WaWineMonth.com

And a few tips to know before you go (special thanks to Seattle Met) HERE.

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462