Gotcha! Fun April Fools’ Jokes for Kids

Well since this fun holiday falls on a Saturday, and we miss the opportunity to play a joke or two on a co-worker I found some we can play on the kids.  (Rather fun and harmless you can play on anyone:)  Most of these live on FB so be sure to be logged in (as they include ‘how-to videos’) – go get ’em!

  • Dough-NOTS for kids (HERE)
  • Veggie Jokes for kids (HERE)
  • CLASSIC Brown-E’s prank (HERE)
  • These are more for co-workers/adults…funny!  (HERE)

