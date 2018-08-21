Goat out of the way!!

New York commuters ran into some new delays on the subway tracks when two goats on the loose were roaming along the tracks and disrupting service. Luckily, other than causing some hiccups for evening commuters, these baaaaaad boys were rounded up safely!

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018