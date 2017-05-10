Credit: Nicole G.

Give BIG as these Girls BAKE FOR THE CURE! [incredible story]

Meet Ella and Marta…

Hi. This is our fourth year participating in Susan G. Komen Puget Sound Race for the Cure. Our participation started with a service project assigned by our teachers at Lakeridge Elementary School. The next year, we cooked up a plan for our Bake for the Cure benefit bake sale and registered for our first Race for the Cure to honor family members who have been impacted by breast cancer. Every year since, we put on our pink tutus and walk together with our family and friends at Race for the Cure. We have raised over $30,000 together to help fund a cure for breast cancer. Our goal this year is to raise over $10,000. That is a lot of cookies! Our chocolate chip sea salt cookies raised $5,000 at this year’s Grace Notes Gala auction. So, we think we can get there with your help.

 Virtual Bake Sale and Cookie Deliveries:

Make a donation of $50 (half dozen treat box) or more ($100+ for a dozen+ treat box) to our “Ella, Marta and Team” race team by Friday, May 19th and we will deliver a box of treats to you anywhere on Mercer Island on a mutually agreed upon date before Friday, June 2.  You can do that (HERE).

 Questions? You can reach our baking assistants (aka moms), at bakeforthecure@outlook.com

 

