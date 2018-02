YES! Time to stock up. With so many wonderful flavors to choose from!

Proceeds from your purchase stay local and help power new experiences for her and every awesome G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ who sells Girl Scout Cookies! Whether it’s a trip she’ll never forget, a service project that will change her community forever, or the opportunity to build a lifetime of memories at camp, Girl Scout Cookies help make it all happen!