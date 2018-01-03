Girl Scout Cookies…2018 Edition!

Just when you finished off the last of the Christmas cookies…the Girl Scouts start selling their little bundles of deliciousness TODAY!

It’s that time again. The Girl Scouts start selling their famous cookies today and they’re bringing back one of 2017’s most popular flavors, the S’more along with the classics!

More than 1 million Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies each cookie selling season, generating about $800 million. All of the money remains in a council’s local area, funding Girl Scouts’ activities and community projects.

Cookie season lasts from January to April.

Find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in your area HERE.