Credit: Sheila_F | BigStockPhoto.com

Girl Scout Cookies…2018 Edition!

Just when you finished off the last of the Christmas cookies…the Girl Scouts start selling their little bundles of deliciousness TODAY!

It’s that time again. The Girl Scouts start selling their famous cookies today and they’re bringing back one of 2017’s most popular flavors, the S’more along with the classics!

More than 1 million Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies each cookie selling season, generating about $800 million. All of the money remains in a council’s local area, funding Girl Scouts’ activities and community projects.

Cookie season lasts from January to April.

 

Find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in your area HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max…he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn’t on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! “I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.”

