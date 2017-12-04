Credit: Shellie Hart

A Giant HOME TEAM HARVEST ‘Thank You’ [video & donation info]

KING 5’s 17th annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest, kicked off early Saturday around Western Washington.

Seattle’s Christmas Station The NEW WARM 106.9 so proud to be a part this year.

This year the goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide five million meals for families in need in Washington state. Right now in Washington, 1 in 5 children struggles with hunger.  We are sooooooo close!   A warm thank you all around (HERE).

You can continue to donate online, through text, or by buying a $10 Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons, through December.

And THANK YOU KING 5, this truly is an amazing and heartfelt ‘coming together’ for NW HARVEST.

Credit: Shellie Hart

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462