A Giant HOME TEAM HARVEST ‘Thank You’ [video & donation info]

KING 5’s 17th annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest, kicked off early Saturday around Western Washington.

Seattle’s Christmas Station The NEW WARM 106.9 so proud to be a part this year.

This year the goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide five million meals for families in need in Washington state. Right now in Washington, 1 in 5 children struggles with hunger. We are sooooooo close! A warm thank you all around (HERE).

You can continue to donate online, through text, or by buying a $10 Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons, through December.

And THANK YOU KING 5, this truly is an amazing and heartfelt ‘coming together’ for NW HARVEST.