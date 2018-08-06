Happy senior lady playing with little boy and girl in blooming rose garden. Grandmother with grand children sitting on a bench in summer park with beautiful flowers. Kids gardening with grandparent.
Gettin’ Old…
Allan & Ashley talk about the age-OLD topic… getting older… Ashley had a bit of a “party weekend” and it made her and her husband realize one thing: they are getting too old for this stuff… When did YOU realize you were getting old?
