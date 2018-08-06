Happy senior lady playing with little boy and girl in blooming rose garden. Grandmother with grand children sitting on a bench in summer park with beautiful flowers. Kids gardening with grandparent.

Gettin’ Old…

Allan & Ashley talk about the age-OLD topic… getting older… Ashley had a bit of a “party weekend” and it made her and her husband realize one thing: they are getting too old  for this stuff… When did YOU realize you were getting old?

Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
