How To Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree for FREE!

Seattle Public Utilities are happy to scoop it up for you, however there are a few things you should know first like:

You need to remove all decorations and lights

Trees must be cut into lengths of four feet or shorter

Bundle each section with sisal string or twine. No not use plastic.

And if you have a flocked tree or live in an apartment be sure to read more (HERE). Included will be ways you can donate/deliver trees and some of the restricted areas.