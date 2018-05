Get Ready for a Little Bit More Pain at the Pump this Season. [gas tracker]

So word has it, gonna be pretty darn expensive at the gas pumps this Summer (HERE). But likely that won’t stop us from those weekend road trips, and it shouldn’t. But to help the ‘sting’, check with GasBuddy for the best deal on gas near you (HERE).

Now, lets plan that scenic road trip here in Washington State (HERE)