Gearing Up for Spring ‘Salads’! [recipes]

Well we can’t wait around for it anymore, that sunshine! LOL. Eventually it will happen and we even hear that it will be a warmer than usual Summer. We’ll see:) Meanwhile, it’s time to start sharing some Spring Salad Recipes. So let’s break out the Fennel, Peas, Walnuts and Strawberries! Lots and lots of delish recipes to get you started (HERE).
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
