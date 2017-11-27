Beautiful Christmas lights display.

Gaudy Christmas Gaffes

What are the rules when it comes to Christmas decorations? Is it okay to get the big, bright, gaudy, sometimes obnoxious lawn ornaments and such? Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about their take on the subject. What do YOU think?

