Credit: famveldman | BigStockPhoto.com

Fun Facts & History of the Christmas Tree [video]

Did you know that New York’s big tree didn’t used to be in Rockefeller Center?  The big citywide celebration/tree originally started in Madison Square Park.  The party shifted to midtown Manhattan in 1933, where it has been ever since.  More fun CHRISTMAS TREE FACTS (HERE).

The History of Christmas Trees: The evergreen fir tree has traditionally been used to celebrate winter festivals (pagan and Christian) for thousands of years. Pagans used branches of it to decorate their homes during the winter solstice, as it made them think of the spring to come.  More ‘tree’ history on Wiki (HERE).

Here’s last year’s tree, and where all the others came from (HERE)

 

