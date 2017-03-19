From fridge deodorizer to candles, from pest control to a facial…. recycle/reuse those coffee grounds!

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 since March 2012, hosting Sunday afternoons as well as fill-in. Native of Sacramento, CA, she's lived in the Seattle area since 1999, and was the Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ for 12 years. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.