Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: Weekend Schedule

We’re almost half way there!  To Halloween that is:)  So while you carve (or paint) your pumpkins and decorate, maybe a trial run or two at some Halloween Treats for the kiddos or for that party at work, below are some ‘family friendly’ movies to check out:

Friday, October 12

  • 2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
  • 4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt
  • 6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
  • 8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen
  • 12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

  • 7am/6c ParaNorman
  • 9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  • 11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt
  • 1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
  • 5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen
  • 7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
  • 9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
  • 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

  • 7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
  • 9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
  • 1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
  • 3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
  • 5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
  • Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
  • 11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)

CHECK OUT THE FULL FREEFORM SCHEDULE (HERE)

Other Family Friendly Halloween (and cooking shows) (HERE)

But if you are lookin’ for a little ‘scare’…

Friday, October 12, 2018:

  • 3/2 AM: The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix, Series Premiere)
  • 3/2 AM: The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix, Series Premiere)
  • 10/9 PM: Haunted Live (Travel Channel, New Episode)

Saturday, October 13, 2018:

  • 7/6 PM: Cucuy: The Boogeyman (Syfy, Original Movie Premiere)
  • 9/8 PM: Ghost Adventures: Graveyard of the Pacific (Travel Channel, New Episode)
  • 9/8 PM: Karma (Syfy, Original Movie Premiere)

Sunday, October 14, 2018:

  • 8/7 PM: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform, One-Hour Special)
  • 8/7 PM: Terror in the Woods (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)
  • 9/8 PM: Halloween Wars (Food Network, New Episode)
  • 9/8 PM: Paranormal Survivor (Travel Channel, New Episode)
  • 10/9 PM: Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, New Episode)
  • 10/9 PM: Mythical Beasts (Science Channel, Series Premiere)
  • 10/9 PM: Scariest Night of My Life (Travel Channel, New Episode)
  • 11/10 PM: Most Terrifying Places in America (Travel Channel, New Episode)

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

