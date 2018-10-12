Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: Weekend Schedule

We’re almost half way there! To Halloween that is:) So while you carve (or paint) your pumpkins and decorate, maybe a trial run or two at some Halloween Treats for the kiddos or for that party at work, below are some ‘family friendly’ movies to check out:
Friday, October 12
- 2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
- 4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt
- 6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
- 8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen
- 12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13
- 7am/6c ParaNorman
- 9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt
- 1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
- 5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen
- 7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14
- 7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
- 3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
- 11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
CHECK OUT THE FULL FREEFORM SCHEDULE (HERE)
Other Family Friendly Halloween (and cooking shows) (HERE)
———————————————————————————————-
But if you are lookin’ for a little ‘scare’…
Friday, October 12, 2018:
- 3/2 AM: The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix, Series Premiere)
- 3/2 AM: The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix, Series Premiere)
- 10/9 PM: Haunted Live (Travel Channel, New Episode)
Saturday, October 13, 2018:
- 7/6 PM: Cucuy: The Boogeyman (Syfy, Original Movie Premiere)
- 9/8 PM: Ghost Adventures: Graveyard of the Pacific (Travel Channel, New Episode)
- 9/8 PM: Karma (Syfy, Original Movie Premiere)
Sunday, October 14, 2018:
- 8/7 PM: Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform, One-Hour Special)
- 8/7 PM: Terror in the Woods (Lifetime, Original Movie Premiere)
- 9/8 PM: Halloween Wars (Food Network, New Episode)
- 9/8 PM: Paranormal Survivor (Travel Channel, New Episode)
- 10/9 PM: Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, New Episode)
- 10/9 PM: Mythical Beasts (Science Channel, Series Premiere)
- 10/9 PM: Scariest Night of My Life (Travel Channel, New Episode)
- 11/10 PM: Most Terrifying Places in America (Travel Channel, New Episode)
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!