A former Bachelor star is in some serious trouble!

Former Bachelor star, Chris Soules is in some hot water after fleeing the scene of a deadly accident.

Soules apparently rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Monday night, causing it to go into a ditch and sending the driver to the hospital where he later died. The farmer from Iowa left the scene and was later arrested and booked into the Buchanon County jail.

Elton John has cancelled his short residency at Ceasar’s Palace after falling seriously ill. John was scheduled to perform 8 shows in Las Vegas over the next few weeks, but caught a rare, bacterial infection after touring in South America and had to be hospitalized. Doctor’s say they were able to treat the infection in time and Sir Elton is on the mend.

Talk about a Dancing With The Stars shocker!!!! One of the favorites to take home the Mirroball Trophy was sent packing instead! Heather Morris and partner, Maks got perfect marks last night, but it wasn’t enough to save them and the duo were eliminated. Audience members, celebs and regular TV viewers alike were baffled at how one of the favorites could be sent home so early…… Grrrrrr….