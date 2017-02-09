FOOD MASHUP: Pizza Bagels!

One of our favorite things to throw together! Easy and delish, and a way to cut calories is to scoop out the center of bagels (after you’ve slice in half of course) and makes it a nice nesting area and less messy for the sauce and cheese. Top with what you like, pop in the oven at 400 degrees and bake approximately 10 minutes or until cheese and meat are bubbly. Boom.

Can get real creative as a snack too! Use mini-bagels for those pizza-bites!

Include the kids, this a fun one:)

