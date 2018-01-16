The Flu: When To Go To Hospital

Flu season always takes a toll on our hospitals and emergency rooms this time of year, but many of us who rush there for treatment don’t really need to. But let’s not take any chances, after all reports say this is going to be a rough season: Read ”when’ (HERE).

Children should go to the ER with any of these symptoms:

* Fast breathing or trouble breathing

* Bluish skin color

* Not drinking enough fluids

* Not waking up or not interacting

* Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held

* Flu-like symptoms improve, but then return with fever and worse cough

* Fever with a rash