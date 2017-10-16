Credit: Elena Veselova | BigStockPhoto.com

Flavor Of Fall: Pumpkin Muffins! [recipes]

Whether you’re looking for spiced pumpkin muffins with chocolate chips or something super easy and super moist, find your favorite fall-flavored recipes below.

Pumpkin Muffin Recipes (HERE)

All Recipes, Huge Variety (HERE)

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
