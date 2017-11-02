Credit: Yastremska | BigStockPhoto.com

Five Foods That Are Worse For Your Teeth Than Candy.

Sure, candy isn’t very good for your teeth BUT, there are some pretty common foods/drinks that are a LOT worse.

 

1. Crackers and bread. Things like Cheez-Its, Goldfish, and Saltines are made of simple starch, which turns to sugar really fast. And they get stuck in your teeth, so the bacteria has even more time to turn that sugar into acid.

2. Dried fruit. It’s as bad as candy because it basically IS candy. And it’s stickier than most candy is, so it stays on your teeth longer.

3. Grapefruit. There’s sugar in it, and it’s naturally very acidic. Lemons, limes, cranberries, and grapes are really acidic too. Oranges actually aren’t as bad.

4. Coffee. Again, there’s a lot of acid in there. Plus it can stain your teeth.

5. Diet soda. It’s worse than regular soda, because they add phosphoric acid to make it tangy. So even without sugar, there’s more acid to rip up your enamel.

 

Full story HERE.

AboutAJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
