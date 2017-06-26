Fireworks for the Fourth! [list]

We look forward to the fun once again as we broadcast ‘live’ at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Seafair Summer 4th at Gas Works Park , which boasts the best views of our fireworks show over Lake Union. There are also LOTS of other community shows and celebrations, many of which last all day. See below:
- Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.
- Des Moines – Marina 10:20 p.m.
- Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.
- Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10:20 p.m.
- Federal Way – Celebration Park
- Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.
- Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.
- Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord
- Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.
- Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.
- SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.
- Seattle – Gas Works Park 10:20 p.m. BIG!
- Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!
- Tukwila – Fort Dent Park 10 p.m.