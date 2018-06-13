World Cup in Seattle? Yes, please!

Hey soccer fans, we have some good news for you! North America won the bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Seattle is one of 23 possible host cities!

FIFA WORLD CUP IS COMING TO US!

Let’s have a look at what this means: United 2026 put together a bid to host games across Mexico, Canada and the United States and we won!

23 cities have put in to host games, they are:

United States:

Atlanta Miami

Baltimore Nashville

Boston New York/New Jersey

Cincinnati Orlando

Denver Philadelphia

Houston San Francisco/Bay Area

Kansas City Seattle

Los Angeles Washington DC

Canada:

Edmonton

Montreal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Out of those 23 cities, 16 will be chosen to actually host games, which means, Seattle, that you could be at the 2026 World Cup without having to leave town!!