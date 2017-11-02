Credit: fizkes | BigStockPhoto.com

Feeling ‘Fall Sleepy’? Eat Dark Chocolate

If you’re feeling a little sluggish this time of year, you’re not alone.  And why is that?  Well changes in the sunlight create changes in our body’s natural rhythm.  As we in the NW experience those ‘shorter’ daylight days already…BOOM!  Daylight savings ends.  Hello darkness.

I’ve lived in Seattle all my life, and really these months are short and we really do live in a beautiful state.  So here are some simple tips to help with that ‘winter tiredness’.  (HERE).

And (HERE) are 10 foods that may help (including Dark Chocolate)

 

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
