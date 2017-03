Feel Good: Son Wins A Half MILLION Bucks…And Gives It ALL To His Parents!

This 19 year old is investing $5000 and giving the rest to his parents!

A 19-year-old kid recently bought a $10 lottery ticket at a gas station near Lansing and hit the jackpot for HALF-A-MILLION BUCKS.

He wants to remain anonymous, so his name hasn’t been released, bt he says the money will take a huge weight off their shoulders and they deserve it for everything they’ve done for him growing up.

