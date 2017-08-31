Cold fall or winter evening. People resting by the fire with blanket and tea. Closeup photo of feet in woolen socks. Cozy scene.

It’s Fall (well, almost) and you know what that means!!!

The unofficial start of fall is tomorrow, the 1st day of September, which means it’s time to make sure you’re ready for your favorite Fall Show Premieres!

Make sure you’ve got snacks, drinks and a comfy blanket and most importantly, make sure you’re DVR is all set and ready to go!

Here are some of your major premiere dates!

Monday, September 18th-

Dancing with the Stars returns! (8pm, ABC)

Wednesday, September 20th-

The Good Place (10pm, NBC)

Monday, September 25th-

The Big Bang Theory (8pm, CBS)

The Voice (8pm, NBC)

Young Sheldon (8:30pm, CBS)

The Brave (10pm, NBC)

Scorpion (10pm, CBS)

The Good Doctor (10pm, ABC)

Tuesday, September 26th- NCIS (8pm. CBS)

Lethal Weapon (8pm, FOX)

This Is Us (9pm, NBC)

The Mick (9pm, FOX)

Bull (9pm, CBS)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9:30pm, FOX)

NCIS: New Orleans (10pm, CBS)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers (10pm, NBC)

Wednesday, September 27th-

The Blacklist (8pm, NBC)

The Goldbergs (8pm, ABC)

Empire (8pm, FOX)

Speechless (8:30pm, ABC)

Law & Order: SVU (9pm, NBC)

Star (9pm, FOX)

Modern Family (9pm, ABC)

SEAL Team (9pm, CBS)

American Housewife (9:30pm, ABC)

Chicago PD (10pm, NBC)

Designated Survivor (10pm, ABC)

Criminal Minds (10pm, CBS)

Thursday, September 28th-

Thursday Night Football (5pm, CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (8pm, ABC)

Superstore (8pm, NBC)

Gotham (8pm, FOX)

Will & Grace (9pm, NBC)

Great News (9:30pm, NBC)

Chicago Fire (10pm, NBC)

How to Get Away With Murder (10pm, ABC)

Friday, September 29th-  Hell’s Kitchen (8pm, FOX)

MacGyver (8pm, CBS)

Dateline (9pm, NBC)

Marvel’s InHumans (9pm, ABC)

The Exorcist (9pm, FOX)

Hawaii 5-0 (9pm, CBS)

Blue Bloods (10pm, CBS)

Enjoy your September premieres and get ready for more Fall premieres in October!

 

Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
