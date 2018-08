Fall Foliage Map Shows You When You Can Catch Colors At Their Peak.

The pumpkin spice lattes are back and so is fall fever apparently! If you love the colors, here’s when to check them out.

If you’re planning a trip or maybe just a hike into the wilderness to check out the beautiful fall colors here in the Pacific Northwest, you can probably “guesstimate” the best time to go OR…you can check out this map and hit the peak season!