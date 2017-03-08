Ed’s coming to town and we can’t wait!

Good news Seattle! Ed Sheeran is coming to the Tacoma Dome this summer!

Tickets for the July 29th show go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10am!

In keeping with our Ed Sheeran trend, he told Rolling Stone that he forming a Superpop Boy group and taking the group on tour with him! He will be doing the music and is already auditioning members!

Ciara and Russell Wilson certainly got people talking with their maternity photo shoot….

While some people took issue with the nudity, the real focus for us was the awkwardness of Russell’s hands. Why isn’t his face visible? Even just the profile? Why just his arms and hands? Sooo many questions!