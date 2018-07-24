Eat More Chikin!

Now you can thanks to Chick-Fil-A’s new take home meal kits! The only catch is you have to live in the Atlanta… for now. The chicken chain is testing the drive-thru meal kits at 150 Atlanta area restaurants, so it’s going to be awhile before they make their way up to Seattle.

The biggest complaint about Chick-Fil-A is that they’re closed on Sundays, so this would make that obsolete! The kits will feature non-menu items too, making them even more enticing. You can pick up chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread! Move over Blue Apron!