Credit: Wolterk | BigStockPhoto.com

Eat More Chikin!

Now you can thanks to Chick-Fil-A’s new take home meal kits! The only catch is you have to live in the Atlanta… for now. The chicken chain is testing the drive-thru meal kits at 150 Atlanta area restaurants, so it’s going to be awhile before they make their way up to Seattle.

The biggest complaint about Chick-Fil-A is that they’re closed on Sundays, so this would make that obsolete!  The kits will feature non-menu items too, making them even more enticing. You can pick up chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread! Move over Blue Apron!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
