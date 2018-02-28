Earthquakes & Other Emergency’s: Are YOU Prepared?

FEB. 28th marks the 17th Anniversary of the Nisqually Quake which clocked in at a 6.8. Many of us remember that 10:54 am jolt. And a reminder that we live along an earthquake zone region. AND, that wasn’t the biggest earthquake the state has experienced. Check out some of the others (HERE). So that raises the question, are you and your family Earthquake or Emergency ready?
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
