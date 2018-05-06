Earthquake preparedness – a good reminder

With the recent cluster of major earthquakes to hit the big island of Hawaii, not to mention the volcanic activity, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of what we need to do to be prepared for a major quake here.
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Related Articles
New nosh coming to Disneyland Park!
April 29, 2018
Do April showers really bring May flowers?
April 15, 2018