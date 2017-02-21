DWTS welcomes back some faves!

Good news DWTS fans, fan favorite couple, Peta and Maks will return to the dance floor this season! The couple welcomed their son in January and are nervous and excited to compete for the mirror ball once again!

A fire broke out at Ryan Seacrest’s house, luckily no one was hurt. There appeared to be some pretty significant damage judging by the photo Seacrest posted on Instagram.

‪fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:20am PST

According to TMZ, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s wife will not be charged for verbally and physically assaulting actor Scott Baio over his support for Donald Trump. Baio and Nancy Mack were attending an event for their children last December in Thousand Oaks, California when Mack began to berate Baio. Baio claimed that although he asked Mack to stop, she continued to harass him and ask why he supported Trump after the latter’s “grab them by the p***y” comments in a 2005 video were exposed. Mack allegedly continued to repeat the lewd remark over and over despite Baio asking her to not say it in front of children. She reportedly told Baio that everyone should hear it since the soon-to-be president said it. Baio claimed that Mack then grabbed him beneath his arms and began shaking him. Witnesses insist she was actually attempting to demonstrate how Trump hugs women, and didn’t intend to attack Baio. According to TMZ, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office rejected the case against Mack “because the assault just wasn’t that bad.”

Former Major leaguer, Jose Canseco is apparently very concerned about the rise of robots and took to Twitter to voice his fears, calling on Americans to wake up and realize what is happening!