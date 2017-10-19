Credit: The Great Washington Shake Out

DROP, COVER and HOLD ON! Shake Out TODAY at 10:19 a.m.

Millions of people worldwide will practice how to
Drop, Cover, and Hold On at 10:19 a.m. today this October 19 during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills!

Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes, something we are vulnerable to here in Washington State.

Today’s drill is a great way to prepare, and to ask yourself the question ‘are you and your family prepared for the big one?’  Think of your kids, pets and emergency kits.

Everything you need to know and how to prepare (HERE)

Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
