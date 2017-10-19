DROP, COVER and HOLD ON! Shake Out TODAY at 10:19 a.m.

Millions of people worldwide will practice how to

Drop, Cover, and Hold On at 10:19 a.m. today this October 19 during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills!

Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes, something we are vulnerable to here in Washington State.

Today’s drill is a great way to prepare, and to ask yourself the question ‘are you and your family prepared for the big one?’ Think of your kids, pets and emergency kits.

Everything you need to know and how to prepare (HERE)