TO DRIVE OR NOT TO DRIVE (VIDEO)

We all have that relative, who would rather laugh and video your pain rather than helping out!!! AND if you need spike shoes, rope and an ice pick to get to your car, should you really be driving? See video
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Related Articles
ANOTHER GOOD REASON TO SECURE YOUR LOAD (VIDEOS)
January 10, 2017
LET’S FIND RUFUS
January 9, 2017
“WE ARE OK”
January 6, 2017