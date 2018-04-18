Don’t Worry, Stink Bugs Don’t Bite

What are STINK BUGS?

The brown marmorated stink bug was first released into the United States in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1996, according to Penn State University. The bug apparently traveled from northeast Asia in a shipping container that was delivered either to the port of Philadelphia or Elizabeth, New Jersey, and then trucked to Allentown.

Whatever the case, they are here. I saw my first one stuck to the window screen. Yuk.

If you need to get rid of stink bugs that have already entered a home or building, a vacuum cleaner can aid in the removal of live or dead stink bugs. The bag must be discarded to prevent odor from permeating the area. If an infestation has developed inside the home or building, a licensed stink bug control operator should be called to evaluate and assess the problem.

Just don’t squish ’em, or else…