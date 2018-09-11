Don’t leave your George Foreman unattended…

Naked man starts housefire while baking cookies on a George Foreman grill… Yes, you read that right!

Firefighters & police officers got an emergency call of a housefire and upon arriving at the home in question, they could see smoke coming from inside. A naked man opened the front door, said, “I’m sorry” and closed the door.

The man came to the door again, left it open and went back into the house.

According to the offense report from the Police Department, the man showed no signs of understanding the danger he was in. There were several things on fire inside the home, including some towels.

An officer detained the man and removed him from the house for his own safety.

The man admitted to drinking two liters of vodka and smoking marijuana starting around 9 a.m. that morning. He was examined at the scene and had no life threatening injuries, the report said. He refused further medical treatment.

Based on the fire department’s investigation, the man allegedly tried baking cookies on a George Foreman grill which he left unattended. The grill and cookies caught fire, so he put dry towels on top of the grill. Those caught fire, too, causing the fire to spread.