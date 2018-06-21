DOLLAR MOVIES THIS SUMMER

With school out, one of the nation’s largest movie theater chains is offering a special promotion.
In hopes to draw families to its locations Regal Cinema’s is offering dollar movies.
- Iron Giant
- Curious George
- Despicable Me
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Storks
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Despicable Me 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- The LEGO Movie
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Sing
- The Peanuts Movie
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie
- Ferdinand
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel