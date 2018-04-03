Doin Good – Teddy Bear Donation

April is Teddy Bear Patrol Month!! The annual drive puts teddy bears in the hands of community police departments, hospitals and emergency response teams so they may give the bears to children involved in challenging situations. During last year’s drive, more than 19,000 bears were delivered thanks to this incredible cause, a 90% increase in bears donated from the previous year’s campaign. Purchase an official “Bartell Bear” and Bartells will donate a second bear to the campaign.

