Doin Good – Snack Pack

On Monday, a van was stolen in Tukwila that belongs to the Tukwila Weekend SnackPack Program. Volunteers use the van to deliver meals to 250 kids so they don’t go hungry over the weekend.

Jenny McCoy, the director of the program joined us this morning right after she had received some amazing news from the Seatac Police Department!

The SnackPack program could always use donations and volunteers!

Here’s how you can help:

Volunteers: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/volunteer.html

The Program buys a lot of the food for the kids themselves, so food and monetary donations are always needed and welcome!

Donate Food: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/food-donations.html

Donate Money: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/give.html