Doin Good – Lindsey Schwartz

Last week we spoke with Jenny McCoy, director and founder of the Tukwila Weekend SnackPack after their van was stolen. Luckily, the Seatac Police came to the rescue and found the van and the SnackPack program was back up and running.

Lindsey Schwartz from Schwartz Brothers heard the story and appreciates the work Jenny and her volunteers are doing to keep kids from going hungry and came in to donate cookies as a special treat to the more than 250 kids that the SnackPack program feeds!

Check out all the delicious Schwartz Brothers baked treats at http://www.schwartzbrosbakery.com/

The SnackPack program could always use donations and volunteers!

Here’s how you can help:

Volunteers: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/volunteer.html

The Program buys a lot of the food for the kids themselves, so food and monetary donations are always needed and welcome!

Donate Food: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/food-donations.html

Donate Money: http://www.tuksnackpack.com/give.html