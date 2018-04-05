Doin Good – Kizler’s Dad

We spoke with Tony Wood, a father of 6 who recently made news when an errant text message went viral!

A young woman was dress shopping and needed a second opinion, so she texted her friend. That text went to the wrong number and rather than ignore it, Tony and 5 of his 6 kids decided to give her some encouragement, sending back a photo giving her thumbs up on the dress choice.

The young woman posted the exchange to social media that led to a surprise the family never saw coming.

Tony’s son Kaizler wasn’t in the picture and neither was his wife, they were at the hospital getting treatments for Kaizler’s leukemia. When the internet got wind of their situation, strangers stepped up and donated more than $50,000 towards the costs for Kaizler’s treatments.

https://www.gofundme.com/prayersforkaizler