Doin Good – Jamie Mcdonald

Jamie McDonald is Doin’ Good. Jamie, AKA “Adventureman, grew up in and out of hospitals as a kid in Britain because of a rare condition that affected movement in his legs. Jamie can now run long distances and is using that to raise money for Children’s Hospitals. Jamie ran across Canada and now hopes to run across the US to raise $1 Million!
You can follow him or donate at https://www.jamiemcdonald.org/

