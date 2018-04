Boise Firefighters are Doin’ Good! After a recent accident, dozens of boxes of Girl Scout cookies were scattered across a local freeway and unable to be sold.

The firefighters came together to raise the money to make up for what the girls lost an presented them with a check!

We talked to Fire Chief Gervais about his department!

https://www.facebook.com/GirlScoutsofSilverSage/posts/10156248858848571