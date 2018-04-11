Doin Good – Gabe & Anthony

A manager at Bojangles in North Carolina is making headlines after making a huge difference in an autistic teen’s life!

Anthony Smith started at Bojangles about 3 months ago and met Gabe, a junior in high school who had been working there about a month. Gabe was cleaning floors and tables at the advice of his counselor, but Anthony saw more in him. Anthony knew the potential Gabe possessed and didn’t want him to limited by other people’s perceptions.

http://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/local/north-carolina/teen-with-autism-shines-when-given-opportunity-at-bojangles/291-536354520

