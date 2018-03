Brent Tangco from Cascade Bicycle Club joined us in studio today to talk about the Emerald City Ride and helping members of our community through bike riding.

Cascade Bicycle Club puts on the STP that Allan is participating in as well as the Emerald City Ride and a cool project called the Major Taylor project that Brent told us all about.

They have really found a way to make biking a community activity and are using it to help communities all around us!

Cascade.org

Cascade.org/emeraldcity