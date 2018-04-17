Doin Good – Ed & Diana

Cascade Bicycle Club is Doin’ Good. Allan continues his training for the STP (#Redemption2018) this weekend with the Ride for Major Taylor. The ride starts in White Center, going 60 miles through Tacoma and Vashon Island, taking two ferries in the process! All aboard!

The ride benefits the Major Taylor Project, helping kids in inner city schools gain an appreciation for biking, being active and being outdoors. It teaches them life skills and allows them to be a part of a community.

You can sign up for the ride at cascade.org/ridemajortaylor